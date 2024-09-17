Holly Hammond of David Duggleby with the watercolour painting of the Ellesmere.

A painting of the Edwardian Hull trawler that famously saved the crew of its sinking arch enemy - the Irish fishery protection vessel Muirchu – is to go under the hammer in an auction in Scarborough on Friday September 20.

The picture is one of a clutch of paintings of early Humber steam trawlers – all of them with remarkable stories attached - that has been discovered in the collection of a North Lincolnshire maritime history enthusiast.

The Muirchu (Irish for Sea Hound) was a former Royal Navy ship that was the Irish Free State’s only sea-going asset for many years, engaged mainly in countering illegal fishing.

She was on her way to the breakers yard on the night of May 7 1947, when she began to sink in the Irish Sea.

The ship that simply disappeared - the steam trawler Pharos built in the Hull shipyard of Cook, Welton & Gemmell in 1901.

The eleven-man crew and a number of civilians on board were rescued in the nick of time by the Ellesmere, an ancient British trawler that had been involved in numerous brushes with Muirchu over the years.

The rescue caused much merriment on board the Ellesmere, its chief engineer remarking: “To think of all the times she’s chased us, and now we are picking up her ……. crew.”

David Duggleby’s Coralie Thomson said: “The Ellesmere was built on the Clyde in 1903 for the Great Northern Steamship Fishing Company of Hull.

"She sailed out of the Humber until the mid-1930s when she was sold on to new owners at the Welsh port of Milford Haven - hence her operating in the Irish Sea.

“The Ellesmere picture is a watercolour that was painted by the Hull marine artist Joseph Arnold in 1913, so the ship was painted in her prime, bearing a Hull registration and seen fishing with the fleet in the North Sea.”

The collection also includes paintings of two early steam trawlers Pharos and Seti, both built at the Hull shipyard of Cook, Welton & Gemmell for trawler owners Roberts & Ruthven - and both doomed to end up on the bottom just a few years after they were captured in oil paint by the marine artist George Race (1877-1959).

Coralie said: “Race painted the Pharos in 1902, the year after it was built.

She sailed for the Faroes fishing grounds in September 1906 – and was never heard from

again. She was posted missing after two days and officially declared lost with all hands some

weeks later. Her fate remains a mystery to this day.”

“Meanwhile the Seti was one of the first shipping victims of World War One.

"The conflict was just a month old when she was captured by a torpedo boat, part of a German squadron that had been laying a minefield off the mouth of the Humber.

"The trawler crew was taken prisoner before the sinking.”

The trawler paintings are part of a large number of maritime pictures that was amassed by the North Lincolnshire collector.

They each have pre-sale estimates in the £200 to £500 range.

The Autumn Art Sale extends to 273 lots.

Viewing is taking place at the Vine Street Salerooms in Scarborough throughout the week.

Visit www.davidduggleby.com to see the catalogue.