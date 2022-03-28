Red Arrows to perform flypast over Whitby and Scarborough areas - here's where you could see them

Crowds watching the Red Arrows in Whitby, in 2014.

As preparations continue for the Red Arrows' planned move to RAF Waddington, the team will be carrying out flying in the vicinity of the base this week.

Today's timings will see them flying over the Malton, Helmsley and Harome area at 11.12am, the Whitby area at 11.18am, before passing over parts of the borough, just inland from Robin Hood's Bay, Scarborough and Bridlington, in the following few minutes after that.

The full schedule is published on the Military Airshows website, along with a map of the route.

The route may change due to the weather and other requirements.