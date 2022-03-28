Red Arrows to perform flypast over Whitby and Scarborough areas - here's where you could see them
Fans of the Red Arrows may be able to see them over the Whitby, Scarborough and Ryedale area when they perform a flypast today (Monday March 28).
As preparations continue for the Red Arrows' planned move to RAF Waddington, the team will be carrying out flying in the vicinity of the base this week.
Today's timings will see them flying over the Malton, Helmsley and Harome area at 11.12am, the Whitby area at 11.18am, before passing over parts of the borough, just inland from Robin Hood's Bay, Scarborough and Bridlington, in the following few minutes after that.
The full schedule is published on the Military Airshows website, along with a map of the route.
The route may change due to the weather and other requirements.
The Red Arrows will also be returning to Whitby Regatta this summer - the first time they will have been at the event since 2014 - and will also make an appearance at Scarborough's Armed Forces Day in June.