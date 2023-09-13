News you can trust since 1882
Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards: Nine businesses in and around Bridlington have been shortlisted ahead of the awards this year

Bridlington concerns and businesses are well represented in the battle to be crowned the “best of the best” at this year’s Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards (REYTAs).
By Claudia Bowes
Published 13th Sep 2023, 14:50 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 14:51 BST
The much-anticipated shortlist of REYTA finalists is being described as “the most exciting ever”.The much-anticipated shortlist of REYTA finalists is being described as “the most exciting ever”.
The much-anticipated shortlist of REYTA finalists is being described as “the most exciting ever”.

The much-anticipated shortlist of REYTA finalists, revealed by Visit Hull and East Yorkshire (VHEY), is being described as “the most exciting ever”.

In total, 60 businesses and attractions will be represented at the glittering awards night at DoubleTree by Hilton, Hull, on Thursday, November 9.

The following businesses and events from the Bridlington area were shortlisted for the awards:

Ivanhoe Guest House (B&B and Guest House of the Year)

Bridlington Spa (Business Events Venue of the Year)

The Paddock Pods at Homeland and Thorpe Hall Caravan, Camping and Glamping Site (Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year)

Meerkat Experience at Bridlington Animal Park (Experience of the Year)

The Manor House Beeford (New Tourism Business of the Year)

The Old Star, Kilham and The Ship Inn, Sewerby (Pub of the Year)

Sewerby Hall and Gardens (Visitor Attraction of the Year)

Twisted Roots Distillery (Local Producer Award)

Sewerby Winter Woodland (Tourism Event of the Year)

Dominic Gibbons, managing director of the awards main sponsor, Wykeland, said: “The awards are a testament to the popularity of the region as a visitor destination and the range of what’s on offer to see and do within Hull and East Yorkshire.

“The visitor economy is a hugely important sector for the region’s economic growth and prosperity and good luck to all of the amazing finalists this year.”

Visit Hull and East Yorkshire said it had been “stunned” by the quality of entries.

A VHEY spokesperson said: “Tourism plays such an important part in making Hull and East Yorkshire such a wonderful place to live and visit.

“The feedback we get from day visitors and holidaymakers makes us proud and shows just how far we have come since the first awards were held over 13 years ago.

“This is a remarkable event to celebrate a remarkable industry, which contributes almost £1 billion annually to the Hull and East Yorkshire economy and provides employment for over 18,000 people. The awards showcase the very best that Hull and East Yorkshire have to offer.”

Visit https://www.visithullandeastyorkshire.co.uk/reytas/ for more information.

