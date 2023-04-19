North Yorkshire Council has now funded improvements to 128 properties in Malton, Norton and Old Malton, and is now expanding the project to nearby Sinnington, Kirkbymoorside, Kirby Mills, Gilling East, Hovingham and Thornton-le-Dale.

Malton and other Ryedale settlements suffered major flooding in 2021. Eligible households were entitled to up to £5,000 for approved alterations, such as flood door barriers, airbricks that close automatically to keep out water, non-return valves on drains to prevent floodwater or sewage backing up, waterproof copings on walls and pumps to remove water.

The grant has now increased to £7,000 per household. Among those to have had a removable barrier and water pump fitted are Peter and Janice Clark, of St Nicholas Street in Norton.

Flooding in Malton in 2021

Mr Clark said: “Now that they’re installed there is an element of assurance that should the flood come from the surface, or from below, at least we have got some protection.”

Mrs Clark added: “We have a pump at the front that will go on automatically if water should get under the floor. It pumps the water out and we don’t have to do anything.”

The couple have particularly welcomed a barrier at the back of their property which can be erected in less than 10 minutes.

Another Norton resident, Clare Harding, was constantly on edge during periods of heavy rainfall, in case she needed to move her possessions upstairs if her Church Street home was at risk. She now say she has no more ‘sleepless nights’ worrying about the weather since the grant paid for a specialist flood door, barrier and pump.

For Julie Keen, the risk was caused by a deluge of storm run-off running along the passage next to her house on Wallgates Lane, which flooded her property. She now has removable flood barriers and a flood door, enabling her to go on holiday without worrying about damage.

A drop-in event involving representatives from the council, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Environment Agency will be held for people in the new areas being targeted under the scheme this month. It will take place at Kirkbymoorside Fire Station in New Road on Tuesday, 25 April, between 2pm and 7pm.

The funding was also spent in public areas, including County Bridge, Tate Smith Yard and Old Malton, and cameras were installed to monitor water levels remotely.