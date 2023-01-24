Restoration and revival of Scarborough's 'faded jewel' South Cliff Gardens continues as new community space opens

The South Cliff Gardens, a series of private gardens that were gradually acquired and linked by Scarborough Council, were one of the resort’s jewels in the 19th and early 20th centuries before they began to fall into decline.

They are now undergoing a major renovation with National Lottery funding that aims to repair paths, restore buildings, improve drainage and even re-open an old cliff tunnel that had not been used for generations.

The new community building, which will also be used by the gardens team, has been named Beeforth’s Hive, after Lord George Beeforth, a prominent townsman who created the Rose Garden and donated it to the public.

South Cliff Gardens

It will provide space for workshops, events and activities and can also be hired by community groups. A drop-in session will be held to mark its opening on Saturday February 4 between 10am-1pm, and two local artists who have been working on projects to collect memories of the gardens will also be present.

Poet Charlotte Oliver and illustrator Amy Kendell have produced a series of postcards called ‘Dear South Cliff Gardens’ which will be on display.

George Beeforth lived at The Belvedere, and created a private rosary in 1883, gifting it to the Corporation in 1912. The borough engineer, Harry W Smith, also created the Italian Gardens from what had once been Beeforth’s private garden.

Raised in Scarborough and apprenticed to a bookseller, Beeforth later opened an art gallery in London. He purchased land at South Cliff and built a terrace of fashionable homes, including The Belvedere, which had a library, billiards room and water-powered organ which still stands there today.

South Cliff Gardens

His rose garden was often opened to the public on charity days and for works outings, and he became mayor and a magistrate once he retired to Scarborough.

