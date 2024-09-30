Retired RSPCA rescuer from Bridlington tells of his work as part of the charity's 200th anniversary

Retired RSPCA inspector Brian Oxley.

A retired RSPCA inspector from Bridlington has spoken about his work as part of the charity’s 200th anniversary celebrations.

Brian Oxley has more experience than most when it comes to working for the animal welfare charity – with a family connection spanning 150 years he really was born into the job.

During his 32-year career he has helped rescue thousands of animals for the charity. These included the more usual animals like birds, dogs, cats and seals to the not so common – elephants – before he retired in 2002.

Their father, Frank Oxley senior, joined the RSPCA as inspector in 1932 in Bristol (retiring in 1968, after 36 years of service) and his brother William who joined in 1929 (and served as a travelling superintendent until his death in 1958).

Frank Oxley senior was a familiar sight in Bridlington on his motorbike and sidecar.

Brian joined the charity 52 years ago, in January 1971, after his brothers Bruce and John signed up the year before.

It really was a family calling for the brothers who grew up in this area where their dad was a familiar sight in the Bridlington area going about his work with his motorbike and sidecar.

The 85 year-old learned his vocation while helping his dad who was based in the Bridlington area. He was one of three brothers who joined the RSPCA and were inspired to follow in the footsteps of their dad and uncle and champion the cause they believed so much in.

Brian, who now lives in Bury, Lancashire, with his wife Julia, said: “Rescuing animals was really in all our hearts from a young age with dad being in the job – we were born into it

“People would come to our house at all hours with injured animals or just wanting advice and then as children one of us would often go out with dad on a rescue if needed.

“On the East coast it was largely birds and seals which would need rescuing but there were also injured cats and dogs or wildlife that would be found. Often they would come stay overnight at our house and we would help dad care for them until they could go for vet treatment.”

