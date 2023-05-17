News you can trust since 1882
Revealed: Scarborough's top 11 'hidden gem' places to eat, according to Tripadvisor

We’ve listed Scarborough's top 11 'hidden gem' places to enjoy a meal, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 17th May 2023, 12:13 BST

There are some great local eateries in our town, with a wide range of different cuisine on offer.

Check out the list below, and let us know where your favourite hidden gem in Scarborough is!

First place on the list was Eat Me Cafe, which is located inside the Stephen Joseph Theatre. A Tripadvisor review said: "We love this place so much we make a beeline for it when in Scarborough. Fantastic staff and service, wonderful food and stunning location. Can't fault it."

1. Eat Me Cafe

First place on the list was Eat Me Cafe, which is located inside the Stephen Joseph Theatre. A Tripadvisor review said: "We love this place so much we make a beeline for it when in Scarborough. Fantastic staff and service, wonderful food and stunning location. Can't fault it." Photo: Marisa Cashill

Relish, located on Waterhouse Lane, came in at number two on the list. A Tripadvisor review said: "This place serves the best Veggie breakfast on the east coast!!! The ladies here are always friendly and nothing is too much trouble."

2. Relish

Relish, located on Waterhouse Lane, came in at number two on the list. A Tripadvisor review said: "This place serves the best Veggie breakfast on the east coast!!! The ladies here are always friendly and nothing is too much trouble." Photo: Richard Ponter

Crema e Cioccolato, located on Newborough, came in at number three on the list. A Tripadvisor review said: "Super friendly welcome and superb coffee and gelato. Highly recommended. "

3. Crema e Cioccolato

Crema e Cioccolato, located on Newborough, came in at number three on the list. A Tripadvisor review said: "Super friendly welcome and superb coffee and gelato. Highly recommended. " Photo: Google

Steampuss Cat Lounge, located on Bar Street, came in at number four. A Tripadvisor review said: "Beautiful place, which we visit every time we are I'm the area. The cats are obviously loved, well cared for and happy. Our 18 year old Maine Coon passed away last year, and this gives us the opportunity to enjoy an hour with the cats and reminice of happy times with our dear departed pet. Oh, and the drinks and cakes are fab too."

4. Steampuss Cat Lounge

Steampuss Cat Lounge, located on Bar Street, came in at number four. A Tripadvisor review said: "Beautiful place, which we visit every time we are I'm the area. The cats are obviously loved, well cared for and happy. Our 18 year old Maine Coon passed away last year, and this gives us the opportunity to enjoy an hour with the cats and reminice of happy times with our dear departed pet. Oh, and the drinks and cakes are fab too." Photo: Richard Ponter

