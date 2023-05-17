Revealed: Scarborough's top 11 'hidden gem' places to eat, according to Tripadvisor

4 . Steampuss Cat Lounge

Steampuss Cat Lounge, located on Bar Street, came in at number four. A Tripadvisor review said: "Beautiful place, which we visit every time we are I'm the area. The cats are obviously loved, well cared for and happy. Our 18 year old Maine Coon passed away last year, and this gives us the opportunity to enjoy an hour with the cats and reminice of happy times with our dear departed pet. Oh, and the drinks and cakes are fab too." Photo: Richard Ponter