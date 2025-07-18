Review: 'Hot tickets' - My night watching Inhaler and Blossoms at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Blossoms live at Scarborough OAT. photo: Cuffe & Taylor

Dublin quartet Inhaler started 2025 as one of the music scene’s hottest tickets with a sold-out UK and European tour – and they followed openers Apollo Junction on a beautiful summer evening in the lovely setting of Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Drawing from all three albums, including their recent and eagerly awaited third album Open Wide, this performance reinforced their reputation as rising stars.

Having formed at school in their teens, lead singer Elijah Hewson ignored the advice of his father (U2’s Bono) to go to university, instead gigging with guitarist Josh Jenkinson, bassist Robert Keating and drummer Ryan McMahon as they cut their teeth in the Dublin music scene.

Inhaler formally launched their music career in 2018 and continued to work hard with years of relentless touring, honing their sound and building a devoted fan base along the way.

Support act Inhaler on stage. photo: Cuffe & Taylor

Having supported the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Harry Styles, and Kings of Leon, Inhaler opened proceedings with Dublin in Ecstasy from their 2023 album Cuts and Bruises quickly followed by crowd favourites Love Will Get You There and Who’s Your Money On.

The 80s pop grooves of Billy (Yeah Yeah Yeah) followed with much adulation in the theatre, the band’s hardcore fans singing with hands held high to the wonderful It Won’t Always Be Like This followed by the playful glam-pop Your House.

Inhaler moved swiftly through their nine-track setlist, ending with My Honest Face from the 2021 number one album It Won’t Always Be Like This.

I had previously commented on Inhaler being a special band who are destined for greater things with their soaring songs and beautiful vocals.

While their Scarborough performance was good, it didn’t quite reach the dizzy heights of their performances and potential.

As the theatre’s busy summer schedule continued, it was Stockport’s finest, Blossoms, who headlined following recent stunning live reviews.

The audience demographic was interesting with a smattering of bucket hats visible among the many hometown devotees in attendance and the evening sun was still high as Blossoms took to the stage, the giant golden curtain glistening against the gorgeous treeline backdrop.

I had not seen Blossoms live before and as soon as they opened with punchy fan favourite Your Girlfriend, you sensed that we were in for a treat.

The lovely weather, the beautiful setting and the band’s cinematic sound made the perfect combination.

While Blossoms are unique and continue to evolve and experiment with their sound, they reminded me of a blend of Take That and The 1975.

They performed the energetic and synth heavy I Can’t Stand It to wild applause before moving effortlessly into the excellent Getaway and recent release Perfect Me.

This powerful start was an impressive introduction to a band at their peak, their non-stop confident, catchy pop sound taking the crowd with them every step of the way.

Frontman Tom Ogden was charming, agile, and impressive as he swaggered and swayed between band and audience, creating connection while presenting as comically aloof.

Despite his energy and flamboyancy, Ogden’s vocals remained clear and faultless and what struck me tonight was the chemistry, theatrics and connection of the band, the excellent Joe Donovan on drums, the impressive Josh Dewhurst on guitar and versatile Myles Kellock on synths and harmonies as line-up standouts.

The theatre saw synchronised strides and dance, a cappella introductions and the band frozen and motionless mid-song with impressive choreography and creativity throughout.

The night was about a sense of community and cohesion, the fruits of a decade of a band with friendship, focus and fun.

This was a set filled with communal chorus, weighty songs and crowd pleasers as the band closed the evening with My Favourite Room, the funky There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls) and their excellent 2016 breakthrough hit Charlemagne before the tongue-in-cheek final track Gary.

I thought Blossoms would be good.

At Scarborough, they were exceptional, reinforcing their growing reputation as one of the best live acts around.