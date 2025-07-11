Revival North Yorkshire marks 10 years of supporting older and vulnerable people

Revival North Yorkshire has held an event at Danby Village Hall to celebrate its tenth anniversary

A community-led organisation supporting older and vulnerable people in the Esk Valley, has celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Founded in 2015 by Debbie Swales, Revival North Yorkshire emerged following the creation of the Living Memory films, a project that brought together hundreds of elderly residents to share stories and photographs of people and places in the North York Moors before they were lost in the mists of time.

The success of the project highlighted a pressing need - many older residents who enjoyed the events were otherwise socially isolated due to transport issues, poor mobility, ill health and memory problems.

In response, Revival was born - starting with popular events such as Memory Lane Lunches and Memory Lane Music.

Over the last decade, the organisation has grown significantly and now operates from bases at Danby Fire Station and in Sleights.

It delivers a wide range of services to over 200 regular participants, helping to reduce isolation and improve the health and wellbeing of those living in some of the region’s most remote villages.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Revival responded swiftly with services such as regular welfare calls, doorstep visits and Lunch on Legs meal deliveries.

With a team of the equivalent of five full-time staff and 25 dedicated volunteers, Revival has developed its Rural Support Services model and made a substantial impact.

Over the past three years, nearly 8,000 attendances have been recorded at activities including seated exercise, communal lunches, crafts and music sessions.

The team also provide information, referrals and practical support on topics such as benefits, housing, dementia care, fire safety and more.

Founder Debbie Swales was awarded an MBE in the 2025 Honours List for services to rural communities.

Reflecting on the award, Debbie said, “I was absolutely blown away when I opened the letter from the Palace – it was totally unexpected. Huge thanks to our amazing staff and volunteers.”

A celebration at Danby Village Hall included music, memories and heartfelt gratitude for a decade of community impact.

However, Revival is facing an uncertain future. It is currently funded primarily from The National Lottery Community Fund, as well as North Yorkshire Council, Two Ridings Community Foundation and other grant makers.

The organisation needs to raise over £100,000 by March 2026 to continue delivering its vital services for more information email [email protected]. .