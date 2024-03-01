RNLI 200: Scarborough lifeboat crew to feature in special edition of BBC's Songs of Praise
Crew members from Scarborough Lifeboat Station will feature in a special edition of Songs of Praise in celebration of the RNLI’s 200th anniversary.
The programme, which will be screened at 1.15pm on Sunday March 3, sees Rev. Canon Kate Bottley join a training exercise with the Scarborough Lifeboat crew.
With hymns and music beloved by seafarers and land-lovers alike including ‘Eternal Father Strong To Save’ which features a special new verse dedicated to lifeboat crews written by an RNLI volunteer.