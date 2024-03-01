News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

RNLI 200: Scarborough lifeboat crew to feature in special edition of BBC's Songs of Praise

Crew members from Scarborough Lifeboat Station will feature in a special edition of Songs of Praise in celebration of the RNLI’s 200th anniversary.
By Louise French
Published 1st Mar 2024, 17:22 GMT
Rev. Canon Kate Bottley joined Scarborough Lifeboat crew on a training exercise last August Image: RNLIRev. Canon Kate Bottley joined Scarborough Lifeboat crew on a training exercise last August Image: RNLI
Rev. Canon Kate Bottley joined Scarborough Lifeboat crew on a training exercise last August Image: RNLI

The programme, which will be screened at 1.15pm on Sunday March 3, sees Rev. Canon Kate Bottley join a training exercise with the Scarborough Lifeboat crew.

With hymns and music beloved by seafarers and land-lovers alike including ‘Eternal Father Strong To Save’ which features a special new verse dedicated to lifeboat crews written by an RNLI volunteer.

For more information and a sneak peak at the trailer visit the BBC website here.

Related topics:BBCRNLIScarboroughScarborough Lifeboat Station