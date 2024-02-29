RNLI 200: Staithes and Runswick, and Whitby lifeboat crews commemorate 200 years of 'saving lives at sea'

The new RNLI lifeboat Lois-Ivan enters Whitby harbour in June 2023 - Image: RNLI/Ceri Oakes

The RNLI has been saving lives at sea since it was founded by Sir William Hillary in 1824 and, since that time, its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved over 144,000 lives.

The Whitby area is served by two lifeboat stations, one in the town itself and one covering Staithes and Runswick.

Between them they have saved 1370 lives (Whitby 1235, Staithes and Runswick 135) and since 1970 (the date from which records are available) the two stations have aided a further 2,812 people.

Staithes and Runswick. Atlantic 21 Class. ON B-538. Lord Bortherton. Re-opening of Staithes lifeboat station renamed Staithes and Runswick and naming ceremony of the Atlantic 21 class lifeboat on trailer with tractor, crowds watching ceremony, houses in background. Image: RNLI

The Whitby lifeboat station was one of the earliest to be established.

This was in 1802 and its first lifeboat was one of 31 ft built by Henry Greathead of South Shields, the builder of the first lifeboat, the original, in 1789.

The station was taken over by the Institution in 1861.

There have been four stations at Whitby, the Whitby old No 1 (west side), closed 1934, Upgang (1865-1919), Whitby No 2 (east side), closed 1954 and the present station Whitby (motor) opened in 1919.

Staithes and Runswick Lifeboat crew at sea - Image: James Stoker/RNLI

Staithes Lifeboat station was established in 1875, mainly for helping the fishing boats which often had to incur great risk in making land in stormy weather.

In 1922, the Institution was compelled to close the station as there was considerable difficulty in launching the lifeboat and in finding a crew, owing to the decline of fishing and the shortage of men.

When the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries built breakwaters and made a harbour, the fishing industry revived and in 1928 the station was reopened.

The station was closed again in 1938, with the lifeboat at Runswick Bay (with both Staithes and Runswick crew members) operating until 1978 when operations moved to Staithes with the reopening of the station as Staithes and Runswick RNLI Lifeboat Station and the introduction of the Atlantic 21 (B Class) lifeboat.

Five of Whitby's female crew - Image: RNLI/Ceri Oakes

The RNLI rewards rescues of special merit with Medals for Gallantry in Bronze, Silver or Gold.

The crew of Whitby have been awarded 36 medals, five gold, 14 Silver and 17 Bronze.

The most recent of these in 1993 when the Bronze Medal was awarded to Helmsman John Pearson and The Thanks of the Institution inscribed on Vellum was accorded to his crew Nick Bentley and Glenn Goodberry (Ronald Rundle Goodberry) in recognition of their high standard of seamanship, boat handling skills and bravery on board the inshore lifeboat.

A collective Framed Letter of Thanks signed by the Chairman, Michael Vernon was presented to Coxswain Mechanic Peter Thomson, Second Coxswain Assistant Mechanic Keith Stuart, crew members Michael Russell, Nicholas Botham, Adrian Blackburn and Howard Fields in recognition of the support they gave their fellow crew members in the D class lifeboat when she rescued a man in the water after his rigid inflatable boat had capsized.

Some of the crew members gathered at Whitby Lifeboat Museum - Image: RNLI/Ceri Oakes

With only three feet of water under the Tyne, the D class inflatable lifeboat sped inshore and Helmsman Pearson had to take the lifeboat past the survivor to carry out a ‘snatch turn’ on the back of a sea to return for a head-to-sea approach.

On the second attempt the man was hauled aboard the lifeboat and taken straight out into the sea, leaving the water completely on several occasions, reaching the All Weather Lifeboat and successfully transferring the survivor.

In the year 2000, the Bronze Medal was awarded to Staithes and Runswick Helmsman Stephen Iredale for the rescue of an elderly man from a trimaran on September 20, at night in breaking seas.

The Walter and Elizabeth Groombridge award for 2000, for the most meritorious service by an Atlantic class inshore lifeboat was awarded for this service.

RNLI Chief Executive, Mark Dowie, said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to be at the helm of the RNLI for approaching five years, and to see the charity reach its bicentenary.

“For a charity to have survived 200 years based on the time and commitment of volunteers, and the sheer generosity of the public donating to fund it, is truly remarkable.

Portrait of Henry Freeman in cork lifejacket, a lifeboatman for over 40 years and sole survivor of the Whitby lifeboat disaster of 1861 when the twelve other members of the crew were drowned close to Whitby West Pier. Beard. Photo taken in 1880. Image:RNLI

“It is through the courage and dedication of its incredible people that the RNLI has survived the test of time.”

Max Burnett, crew member of Whitby’s All Weather Lifeboat and Inshore Lifeboat spoke about what joining the RNLI meant to him.

He said: “The main reasons that I wanted to join the RNLI are because it is a great chance to do something positive in the community and make a difference.

“I also get to meet new people and learn new skills whilst doing so.

“My first shout was to a reported capsized kayaker, which turned out to be a false alarm but with good intent.

“We had just finished training on a Sunday morning, and once the boat was fuelled and rehoused I signed off with the coastguard as per standard procedure.

“Instead of responding to me with the usual message followed by ‘out’ they told us to standby and 30 seconds later the pagers were sounding.

“Although my first shout will always stick in my mind, our most recent one was pretty memorable as it involved a dog in the harbour and a member of the public that had gone into the water attempting to retrieve it.”

Mr Burnett, 21, who is an electrical technician by day, said: “There are many things that make me proud to be part of the RNLI.

“The main ones are carrying on the work done by volunteers over the last 200 years and positively contributing to the local community.”

This sentiment was echoed by Luke Hutchinson, Inshore Lifeboat Helm at Staithes and Runswick RNLI.

He said: “I grew up around the station and lifeboats and followed in my dad's footsteps. Now, as well as being ILB Helm, I’m a tractor driver, boat mechanic, and local trainer assessor.”

Mr Hutchinson, 27, who works as a mines rescue technician, recalled his most memorable callout.

He said: “The call came in at about 3.00pm. A 60-metre steel yacht had run aground at Humersea, there were 3 people on board.

“I went ashore and helped extract the casualties back to the station with Staithes Coastguard via land.

“The yacht was secured with an anchor and a tow line established, relaunching the lifeboat as the tide pushed in the vessel floated and the lifeboat was able to tow the vessel off the shore.

“The yacht's steering was damaged and Whitby's lifeboat was tasked to assist and take the vessel under tow to Whitby.

“Staithes lifeboat returned to the station at about 3.00am.

Mr Hutchinson also spoke of his pride at being a member of the RNLI. he said: “It's a great opportunity to help people and make a real difference, all this whilst doing something I am passionate about and following in the footsteps of those before me.”

Throughout its bicentenary year, the charity will be running events and activities to remember its important history and celebrate the modern lifesaving service it is today, while hoping to inspire generations of future lifesavers and supporters.

Exhibitions, outdoor events, special services of thanksgiving, partnerships and education programmes are just some of the activities which will be taking place across the UK and Ireland.

There will also be a special 200th anniversary retail range available through the RNLI’s shops and online.

RNLI supporters will also be running a series of special events to raise money for the organisation.

In Whitby, on Saturday, March 2, at 7pm, The Dalesmen Singers male voice choir will hold a fundraising concert celebrating 200 years of the RNLI at Whitby RIfle Club.

Tickets, priced £5 will be available on the door or from www.ticketsource.co.uk/dalesmen-singers.

On Sunday, March 3 at 7.30pm, Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society and Friends will present RNLI 200 - an evening of sea themed songs and drama at Whitby Pavilion Theatre, with all proceeds going to the RNLI..

The evening, hosted by Ian Dobson, will feature Marske Male Voice Choir, Matty James, Members of Whitby RNLI, Richard Grainger, Jet Blax and members of Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society.