RNLI 200th anniversary theatre show cheque handed over at Whitby Lifeboat Station

A theatre production marking the historic bicentenary of the RNLI has raised more than £1,000 for the charity that saves lives at sea.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Facing The Waves was created by Whitby-based Dogwood Productions to celebrate 200 years of the RNLI.

The musical tells the story of RNLI heroes past and present and includes songs written especially for the production by award-winning composer, Alastair Collingwood.

It premiered in Whitby before touring the north and east, with collections at the performances raising £1022.54 for the RNLI.

Whitby RNLI crew accept a cheque from Facing the Waves Director Antony Bellekom. picture: RNLI/Ceri Oakes

Director Antony Bellekom visited Whitby Lifeboat Station to give a short presentation to the volunteers about the show and to hand over the donation.

Anjie Rook, RNLI Associate Director, who oversaw the RNLI’s 200th anniversary programmes, said: “We are very grateful to Dogwood Productions for creating such a moving theatre show, that really captured the essence of the RNLI in its bicentenary year.

“Our aim this year was to commemorate, celebrate and inspire.

"This show did all three in a unique way.”