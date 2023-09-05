News you can trust since 1882
RNLI called out to save person in water and to locate a missing person in Scarborough

Scarborough’s RNLI was called out three times in one day to locate a missing person and yo help a person in the water.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 5th Sep 2023, 09:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 09:10 BST
Scarborough’s RNLI was called out three times in one day to locate a missing person and yo help a person in the water.  (Pic: RNLI/Adam S)Scarborough’s RNLI was called out three times in one day to locate a missing person and yo help a person in the water.  (Pic: RNLI/Adam S)
Scarborough’s RNLI was called out three times in one day to locate a missing person and yo help a person in the water.  (Pic: RNLI/Adam S)

On Sunday, September 3, Scarborough’s inshore lifeboat crew was paged but then stood down shortly after as their assistance was no longer required.

Shortly after the pager sounded again and the inshore lifeboat was swiftly launched on service to a person in the water who was recovered and brought to the beach and handed over to the coastguard.

The inshore lifeboat was then tasked to a search for a missing person who was found ashore shortly after.

No further details of the incident are available at this time.

The volunteer crew members washed, refueled and rehoused the inshore lifeboat and tooltrack, where it was put back on service.

The inshore lifeboat helm said: “If you see anyone in trouble on the coast, need of assistance yourself, or even if you just suspect someone might need our help, please call 999 immediately and ask for the Coastguard. We’re on call 24/7 for 365 days of the year, and we will always be there to help”.

