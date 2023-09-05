RNLI called out to save person in water and to locate a missing person in Scarborough

Scarborough’s RNLI was called out three times in one day to locate a missing person and yo help a person in the water. (Pic: RNLI/Adam S)

On Sunday, September 3, Scarborough’s inshore lifeboat crew was paged but then stood down shortly after as their assistance was no longer required.

Shortly after the pager sounded again and the inshore lifeboat was swiftly launched on service to a person in the water who was recovered and brought to the beach and handed over to the coastguard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inshore lifeboat was then tasked to a search for a missing person who was found ashore shortly after.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No further details of the incident are available at this time.

The volunteer crew members washed, refueled and rehoused the inshore lifeboat and tooltrack, where it was put back on service.