RNLI Chief Executive presents framed letter of thanks to Whitby crew members
The inshore lifeboat crew were recently presented with a letter from the RNLI chief executive Mark Dowie.
Volunteers Matt Sharpe and Ian Taylor and Station Mechanic Richard Dowson were all involved in a difficult service back in 2020, and the RNLI chief executive Mark Dowie, who was visiting the Whitby station recently, took the opportunity to thank them in person.
Each crew member was presented with a framed letter from the charity thanking them for their compassion and professionalism.
Volunteer crew member Matt Sharpe said: 'We prepare with training for all eventualities but it is the support of our fellow crew members that get us through the more difficult call outs. It meant a lot to be thanked in person by the chief executive and know that these services are recognised by the RNLI.'