RNLI crew’s fitting tribute to Carole Priestley who was a leading light at Bridlington Ladies’ Lifeboat Luncheon Club

The family of Carole Priestley are pictured on Bridlington North Pier ahead of the sail past by Bridlington's all-weather lifeboat ‘Antony Patrick Jones’. Photo: Mike Milner RNLI

Carole had held many roles including honorary treasurer and vice-chair and was a stalwart member of the club for many years fundraising to support Bridlington RNLI.

During Carole’s leadership strawberry teas and tombola at Leisure World became fundraisers for the first time.

The family, friends, colleagues from the BLLLC and representatives from Bridlington RNLI had earlier been at the Bridlington Spa for a memorial tea to celebrate Carole’s life.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Family members of the late Carole Priestley (pictured second left) visited Bridlington in order to remember the former chair of Bridlington Ladies’ Lifeboat Luncheon Club. Photo: Mike Milner/RNLI

Attending the Bridlington Lifeboat station were daughters Georgina and Emma who along with many other members of the family were treated to a personal tour of both the lifeboat station and the charity’s Bridlington all-weather lifeboat ‘Antony Patrick Jones’ before the lifeboat launched for an evening’s exercise which the family watched from Bridlington’s north pier.

Bridlington RNLI chairman Dave Garnett said: “Covid restrictions prevented many from attending Carole’s funeral and it was fitting that members of the BLLLC and Bridlington lifeboats attended this celebration of Carole’s life.