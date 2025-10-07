RNLI: How to make your very own versions of Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington lifeboats
Create an exact replica of Whitby’s 13-56 ‘Lois Ivan’, Bridlington’s 13-22 ‘Antony Patrick Jones’ or Scarborough’s 13-15 ‘Frederick William Plaxton’ in your own home.
With 54 parts and rated as a skill level one, this Airfix starter set makes an ideal Christmas gift and is perfect for everyone from model enthusiasts to those just starting out.
The set is suitable for those aged eight and over and includes poly cement, two paint brushes and six acrylic paints.
The additional decal set includes all you need to accurately depict any of the 50 different RNLI Shannon Class Lifeboats currently in service at UK lifeboat stations, meaning you can create your own version of your nearest Shannon Class lifeboat.
The model kits are on sale in RNLI shops or available to purchase online at https://shop.rnli.org/products/rnli-airfix-shannon