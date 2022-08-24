Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after several people reported seeing them along Scarborough sea front, and numerous people have taken to social media to share their stories about being stung.

The most common type of jellyfish is the moon jellyfish. It has four circles visible inside the centre of the creature and has little effect on humans and mainly causes a temporary rash with some possible discomfort.

Following is the barrel jellyfish, the biggest species in nearby waters, which often drift into the shallows and onto the beach. Their sting is very mild and not normally harmful to humans.

The RNLI have issued warnings against jellyfish after social media posts complain about influx in Scarborough.

The lion’s mane jellyfish proves more harmful to humans and their tentacles can cause serious pain if you come into contact with them; most people report

feeling a shock when stung.

The RNLI said: “At certain times of year, jellyfish come close to shore and it is hard to avoid them in the water.

“RNLI lifeguards are excellently trained in dealing with jellyfish stings, which is all the more reason to visit a lifeguarded beach this summer. If you are planning to swim along the coast, ensure you visit a lifeguarded beach.”

They say the best way to avoid being stung by a jellyfish is to keep your skin covered up.

Wetsuits and rash vests offer good protection to most jellyfish tentacles.

If you do get stung by a jellyfish, then do not rub the area or rub any tentacles which remain on your skin. This will cause more damage.

Cold sea water will ease the pain, but do not use cold packs as it could make it more painful.

The RNLI says not to urinate on the affected area, as “this is only used in films and TV shows and is not effective.”

If you are stung by a jellyfish and are on a lifeguarded beach, then the lifeguard will scrape off any remaining tentacles.