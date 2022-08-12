RNLI issue weever fish warning for Yorkshire coast

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weever fish are little fish, usually around two inches long, which bury themselves in soft sand and have a poisonous spine on their back.

They have been spotted along the Yorkshire Coast causing concern for lifeguards.The RNLI said: “The RNLI lifeguards at Filey are having to treat a number of visitors who have suffered weever fish stings whilst in the sea.

“For a fish that is two inches long, you wouldn't think it was a threat. However many adults and children every year step on them.

The RNLI have issued advice against weever fish along the Yorkshire Coast

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Unfortunately they have a poisonous spine on their backs and the pain can be holiday spoiling.”

If you do go swimming in the sea and are stung by a weever fish, the RNLI says to put the affected area in hot water - as hot as you can stand it - and change the water every hour to hour and a half.

Unfortunately, there are no quick treatments for weever stings.

If you are worried about standing on one in the sea or on the beach, then the RNLI says that the easiest way to avoid being stung is to purchase beach shoes.These can be flip flops, crocs or wetsuit type shoes however old trainers will also protect you.