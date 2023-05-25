News you can trust since 1882
The RNLI has launched a vital water safety campaign ahead of the bank holiday and half term week.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 25th May 2023, 18:59 BST- 1 min read

Experts at the charity are urging everyone planning to enjoy the coast to remember that if you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live.

The campaign has been launched as the RNLI reveals that 32% of people still do not know what to do if they unexpectedly get into difficulty in the water.

Ross Macleod, water safety expert at the RNLI, said: ‘As we approach warmer weather and enter into the bank holiday and half term week ahead, we are expecting the coast to be incredibly busy. 

The RNLI have launched a vital campaign ahead of the summer.The RNLI have launched a vital campaign ahead of the summer.
‘We want to make sure that if an emergency unfolds, people know what to do.”

If you’re in the sea, or any large body of water, and come into difficulty then remember to:

- Tilt your head back with ears submerged

- Relax and try to control your breathing

- Move your hands to help you stay afloat

- Once you are over the initial shock, call for help or swim to safety

- In an emergency call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.

If you spot someone else in trouble in the water call 999 – if you are at sea or on the beach ask for the coastguard, or if inland ask for the Fire and Rescue Service. 

