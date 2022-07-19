RNLI lifeguards at Bridlington South Beach deliver first aid to struggling child

The lifeguard team based at Bridlington South beach assisted in the first aid of a three-year-old child. Photo courtesy of the RNLI

At around 11am, two parents contacted the Bridlington South lifeguard hut seeking aid for their child, who was having a seizure.

Senior lifeguard Ava Friar immediately undertook a series of medical checks before fellow lifeguard Max Teasdale gave the child oxygen.

Unfortunately, the child’s state quickly declined so the lifeguard duo called the Coastguard for assistance.

With a steady flow of oxygen, the child quickly recovered and was sitting up and interacting with videos when the paramedics arrived.

Lifeguard Supervisor Rianna Manson praised the parents for visiting a lifeguarded beach.

She said: “It was great of the parents to take their child to a lifeguarded beach over the hot weekend. As soon as they found themselves in any trouble, our lifeguards were on hand to help.

“Our lifeguards have received brilliant first-aid training, which is essential and even lifesaving when waiting for further medical assistance to arrive.”