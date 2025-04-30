RNLI Lifeguards to return to Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington beaches ready for May Bank Holiday

RNLI Lifeguards will be out on patrol across Yorkshire coast beaches on May 3 and the daily service will operate until September 7. Photo courtesy of RNLI/Erik Woolcott.

RNLI lifeguards will be returning to beaches on the Yorkshire coast to offer a reassuring presence during the Spring Bank Holiday weekend (from Saturday May 3).

The daily service will operate until Sunday 7 September.

Lifeguards will begin daily patrols at Cayton Bay, Sandsend, Belvedere, Bridlington North and South, Filey, Scarborough North, Scarborough South and Whitby.

The Lifeguards have been working hard to complete vital training and are looking forward to returning to the beaches full time. Lifeguards will return to the rest of Yorkshires patrolled beaches between May 24 and July 12.

Andrew Jamieson, RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor, said: “Following a stringent training programme our charity’s lifeguards are in peak condition and they’re really looking forward to returning to their posts. Whatever the weather, we’ll be there to offer friendly safety advice.

“95% of the role is preventative but RNLI lifeguards are highly trained and are equipped to deal with everything from locating missing children and treating minor cuts and grazes through to performing major first-aid and lifesaving rescues.

“We always advise people to visit a lifeguarded beach and to swim between the red and yellow flags. It’s great to see visitors enjoying the coast with the extra peace of mind of knowing that we are there should they need us.”

Councillor Carl Les North Yorkshire Council’s leader, said: “Our lifeguards do an excellent job in patrolling our popular beaches, but it’s crucial for people to take responsibility for their own safety.

"We are looking forward to welcome families and other beach users over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend but would urge then to follow safety signs and listen to any advice and warning information issued by the RNLI Lifeguards. They are fully trained in all aspects of beach safety, so if you have any questions, please approach a lifeguard who will be more than happy to help or offer expert advice.’

“If you find yourself or anyone else in trouble, please raise your hand and call for help. It is very important that you don’t try and attempt the rescue yourself – the situation could easily worsen, and you could find yourself in trouble too.’

Councillor Lyn Healing, East Riding of Yorkshire cabinet member for communities and public protection said: “East Riding of Yorkshire Council is pleased to once again support the RNLI Lifeguard service across our busiest beaches — Bridlington North, Bridlington South, Wilsthorpe, Hornsea, and Withernsea.

“The RNLI Lifeguards deliver an outstanding service, ensuring the safety of our visitors and providing essential water safety advice to the public. Their expertise and professionalism offer reassurance to those entering the water, reinforcing public confidence in beach safety.

“This service plays a vital role in supporting our coastal tourism industry, which remains a cornerstone of the local economy.”

When visiting the beach this summer remember:

Visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags

Keep a close eye on your family - on the beach and in the water - don't allow your family to swim alone.

If you fall into the water unexpectedly, FLOAT TO LIVE. Find out how here: Float To Live – What To Do In An Emergency – RNLI

To learn more about RNLI lifeguarded beaches visit: RNLI Lifeguards In The UK And Channel Islands