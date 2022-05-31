RNLI lifeguards will be patrolling three Bridlington beaches at the weekends from Sunday, June 5 with a full service operating from July

RNLI lifeguards will be operating at Belvedere, Bridlington North and Bridlington South beaches during the weekends in June. Photo: Aled Jones

Daily patrols will be taking place at Belvedere, Bridlington North and Bridlington South beaches from July.

However, between Sunday, June 5 and Saturday, July 2 these beaches will only be operational on weekends.

From July 2, the beaches will become fully operational with patrols also extending to Hornsea and Withernsea.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RNLI daily patrols will remain in place until Sunday, September 4.

Two and a half million people visited the RNLI’s beaches in the North East and East last year and the charity is continuing to urge beachgoers to choose an RNLI lifeguarded beach this summer.

Ahead of a rise in beachgoers, the RNLI, with the support of HM Coastguard, launched the Float to Live campaign with advice for people if they get into trouble in the water.

If you find yourself struggling in the water, follow the Float to Live advice:

○ Fight your instinct to thrash around

○ Lean back, extend your arms and legs

○ If you need to, gently move your arms and legs to float

○ Float until you can control your breathing

○ Only then call for help or swim to safety

Lead Lifeguard Supervisor Carl Harris has shared his thoughts on the summer ahead.

He said: “We know that beachgoers will want to enjoy the hot weather, but make sure you enjoy it at a lifeguarded beach where our lifeguards will be undertaking daily patrols.

“By choosing a lifeguarded beach this summer, if you find yourself in any trouble in and around the water a lifeguard will be on hand to help.”

○ Go to rnli.org/safety/beach-safety to find out more about the Float to Live advice.

○ To discover more about the RNLI lifeguarded beaches in the area visit rnli.org/find-my-nearest/lifeguarded-beaches