RNLI puts out Mayday call of its own as thousands to descend on Yorkshire coast over summer

With high numbers of visitors expected to the Yorkshire coast as people continue to choose to holiday closer to home, more funds are needed to ensure the life-saving service is able to keep everyone safe.

The RNLI has just released its operational figures for 2022, which show its lifeboats launched more than 9,200 times in 2022 – an increase of almost 5% on the previous year.

A total of 1,090 of these launches were in the North and East of England, with the majority of those called out to motorboats, sailing vessels and to people who had got into difficulty in the water.

You can sign up for the Mayday Mile to help the RNLI. picture: Nicholas Leach/RNLI

The charity is now putting out its own ‘Mayday’ call, urging the public to take part in the Mayday Mile – taking on the challenge of covering a mile a day for the month of May.

All money raised will help to provide the vital training and equipment that is needed to keep its lifesavers safe, while they risk their own lives to save others.

Nick Ayers, RNLI Regional Water Safety Lead, North and East said: ‘Summer is our busiest time of year, with thousands of people at risk of getting into danger by the water.

"Ordinary people just enjoying days out with family or friends.

“Mayday is our own call for help, as we rely on the generosity of the public to take part in events like the Mayday Mile and raise the funds that allow us to be there when we’re needed most.

"But we need to be ready. Training, kit, stations, fuel - these are just some of the things we need to save lives and that your fundraising can help provide.

‘Whether you choose to walk, jog, hop or skip, the Mayday Mile challenges you to cover one mile in any way you like every day in May, while raising vital funds for RNLI lifesavers so that they can continue to keep people safe at sea.