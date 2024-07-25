Today is World Drowning Prevention Day (July 25) and the RNLI has issued advice on how to stay safe while visiting the Yorkshire coast.

The charity is sharing its lifesaving safety advice as school children across the country enjoy the start of the summer holidays, with the coast predicted to be incredibly busy.

Figures released by the RNLI show that 83% of the UK adult population (aged 16-64) expect to visit the coast this summer, and 40% expect to go three times or more.

The RNLI revealed that lifeguards in the North and East regions attended 1,049 incidents and saved 8 lives across the country last year.

RNLI lifeguards will be patrolling around 245 beaches this summer to offer advice on how to stay safe and they are also there to help anyone who gets into trouble.

A total of 236 people accidentally died in water-related fatalities in 2023, ten more than in 2022 but in line with the five-year average.

Of the 236 accidental fatalities in the UK in 2023; 20 occurred in July and 21 in August. This reinforces how important it is to stay safe at the coast over the summer.

Bob Taylor, Bridlington volunteer RNLI Water Safety Officer said: “On World Drowning Prevention Day we want to remind everyone that visiting a lifeguarded beach and swimming between the red and yellow flags can make a lifesaving difference. We know the coast is going to be incredibly busy over the summer holidays and we want everyone to enjoy their time but to also remember our vital safety advice.

“If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live; tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing. Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then call for help or swim to safety if you can. It's OK if your legs sink, we all float differently. In a coastal emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

A full list of RNLI lifeguarded beaches can be found here