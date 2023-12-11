Rock legend Bryan Adams to perform at Dalby Forest, near Whitby - here's when you can get tickets

Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams is to perform live concert at Dalby Forest next summer, Forest Live has announced.

Bryan Adams, one of the most successful recording artists of all-time, will bring some of the greatest hits of his more than 40-year career to the beautiful forest settings on Friday June 21.

His show will also include songs from his latest studio album, So Happy It Hurts.

Hailing from Ontario, Canada, Adams started off as the singer in a glam-rock band, Sweeney Todd, before striking out on his own and going on to pen some of the biggest hits of the 80s and 90s including the epic Everything I Do (I Do It For you), Heaven, Cloud 9, Run To You, Straight From The Heart, Please Forgive Me, When You’re Gone (featuring Melanie C), and Summer of ‘69.

Nile Rodgers and CHIC was the first act announced for the summer shows, in the first edition of Forest Live at Dalby since the pre-pandemic era in 2019 and the first time the concerts are presented in partnership with Live Nation’s Cuffe & Taylor.

Forestry England uses the money Forest Live raises to maintain beautiful natural areas for everyone to enjoy, run important conservation projects and keep growing trees. Last year they planted some 7.4 million trees, caring for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests sustainably and welcoming 291 million visits in 2022-23.

Fans can sign up at forestlive.com for information, announcements, and exclusive pre-sale access.