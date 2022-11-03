Some 200 people were outside The Street when the couple arrived, giving rousing cheers as they got out of their car, having flown here by helicopter.

After they had gone indoors, many remained outside, behind barriers, to wait for them to leave.

There was a small police presence, plus Scarborough Council staff and contracted security guards, alongside a posse of print, radio and TV journalists.

Picture Shows The Prince and Princess of Wales attend The Street In Scarborough. Picture: Charlotte Graham - CAG Photograp

To cheers and shouts, William and Kate emerged from the building and made their way over to a grass verge infront of the crowd, and walked along the line, chatting and shaking hands.

Everyone in the crowd was delighted and astonished that the couple spent so much time with them.

A group from Madhatters nursery on Nelson Street, Scarborough, were thrilled to be approached.

William led the way along the line of people, reaching out to shake hands three or four rows back. Kate followed, accepting flowers and laughing and chatting with the crowd.

The future king remarked that Scarborough had fine weather whereas London had rain, and said Scarborough was a beautiful place with fabulous beaches.

He talked about his learning to surf at Anglesey and said he would like to try North Yorkshire's waves, and both royals posed for selfies. He also learned that his grandmother had twice visited Scarborough, and both were charming and attentive with everyone they spoke to.

Many in the crowd shouted 'thank you for coming' and one woman gave each of them a greeting in Welsh, which they both understood, as they spent around 20 minutes meeting people.

Charlotte McNiven, of Scalby, said: "For Scarborough this has been brilliant, it's great that they've come to see what The Street do. They've come here and shown they care. They're the younger generation of the royals and they're the future of the monarchy."

Nicola Ward, of Kirkbymoorside, said: "He talked about his grandmother's funeral and that one thing that really got him was the tractors lined up as the coffin travelled in Scotland.

"Most people here couldn't believe how close we got to them, it was lovely."

Joyce Speakman, of South Cliff, said: "I saw the Queen twice in Scarborough and this was also definitely a day to remember."

After the royal couple left for the Rainbow Centre, so did some of those gathered outside The Street.

There was a smaller contingent in Castle Road, which had been closed to traffic, with people lining the entrance to the centre and on the pavement opposite.

When the royals emerged after their time there they again shook hands with some in the crowd and accepted more flowers, although for a much briefer length of time than outside The Street.

