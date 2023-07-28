News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

RSPCA report shows a 'heartbreaking' amount of cat cruelty reports were made across East Yorkshire

A new report has revealed that 259 cat cruelty reports were made to RSPCA across East Yorkshire last year.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 28th Jul 2023, 15:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 15:30 BST

The charity has released the heartbreaking figures as part of its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, in a bid to raise funds to help its frontline rescue teams continue to save animals from cruelty and abuse.

It comes during a busy time for the animal welfare charity which sees cruelty peak in the summer with three reports made every single minute nationally.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is not known why reports of animal cruelty peak in the summer months although factors such as animal abuse being more visible as people are outdoors more, could be one factor.

The RSPCA has released the heartbreaking figures as part of its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign.The RSPCA has released the heartbreaking figures as part of its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign.
The RSPCA has released the heartbreaking figures as part of its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign.
Most Popular
Read More
READ MORE:Bridlington's Sewerby Hall to host this year's Yorkshire Day

The cost-of-living crisis is also thought to be a contributing factor to an increase in deliberate harm to animals at a time when the cost of rescuing animals is at an all-time high and the RSPCA’s vital services are stretched to the limit.

Dr Sam Gaines, head of the RSPCA’s companion animal department, said: “Cats are one of the most popular pets in the UK with an estimated 11 million pet cats in UK homes but our figures suggest sadly they are the second most abused pet – after dogs.

“It is heartbreaking to think that five cats every day are suffering at the hands of humans – it really is appalling – but the RSPCA knows all too well that this cruelty is carried out on a regular basis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“In many cases these pets have been injured deliberately by their owners – the very people who are supposed to love and protect them. But cats are also more vulnerable as they tend to be out and about on their own.”

Related topics:RSPCAEast YorkshireCats