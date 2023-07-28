The Yorkshire Declaration will be read by the Chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Councillor John Whittle, at 11.48am, supported by the East Riding Town Crier.

There will be music in The Orangery from The Assembly Line, a unique ukulele band from all over the East Riding, and Morris Dancing in front of the house.

Rusticus Woodland Creature Theatre will present ‘Around the World in 80 Days!’ - encounter Wild West hustlers, frozen landscapes and unfathomable distances in an attempt to get back to Sewerby safely before the wager ends.

This year's Yorkshire Day at Sewerby Hall boasts a busy programme full of exciting activities.

In the Edwardian kitchen, there will be traditional Yorkshire recipes from the East Riding Archives, and visitors will be able to make their own Yorkshire flag to take away.

There will also be a chance to join in the Yorkshire Pudding and Spoon races, and flat cap flipping.

Standard admission charges apply on Yorkshire Day.

The special event will include traditional morris dancing, cap flipping and a chance to create your own flag!

The Yorkshire Day celebrations are part of the Summer of Fun at Sewerby Hall and Gardens throughout the summer holidays with regular activities including Rusticus; magic shows and face painting; Wildcats; and zoo activities.

Special events include the return of the Summer Family Fun Day on Thursday, 27 July and the Yorkshire Morgan Car Club event on Sunday, 6 August.