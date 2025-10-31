RSPCA urges Yorkshire coast adopters to look past myths this Halloween

RSPCA revealed that the number of cats overall being cared for just in the charity’s fourteen national centres has more than doubled from some 800 in 2020 to around 1,700 this summer.

New statistics from the RSPCA show that nearly half (47%) of cats in RSPCA care are black or black and white - yet are often the last to be chosen for adoption.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Halloween taking place today (October 31) - the animal welfare charity is urging potential adopters to consider offering a black cat a new home as the charity continues its month-long rehoming campaign Adoptober.

The RSPCA is also seeking to dispel the spooky superstitions surrounding black cats - from myths about luck, to tales of witchcraft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year alone, black and black and white cats made up 47% of cats in RSPCA care - with 1,096 black and 1,501 black-and-white cats arriving at National Animal Centres. That’s more than ten times the number of white cats (97) and over five times more than ginger cats (184)

Ash and Willow at Great Ayton Animal Centre are a gorgeous duo usually found snuggled up together. They enjoy a fuss and a cuddle and are searching for a loving new home as a pair. They were brought into RSPCA care emaciated, but are now ready to find a forever home.

Yet despite being the most common, black cats also face longer waits for adoption. On average, black cats stay in care for 71 days, and black-and-white cats for 69 days, compared to 64 days for tabbies.

Alice Potter, RSPCA cat welfare expert, said: “Black cats are still being overlooked in rescue centres, often due to outdated superstitions and the myth that they bring bad luck. Sadly, they’re also sometimes seen as less ‘photogenic’ for social media, which can affect adoption interest.

“But the truth is, black cats are just as affectionate, playful and full of personality as any other cat. We’re encouraging people to see past the myths - and the filters - and give these beautiful ‘mini panthers’ the loving homes they deserve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Black cats can’t bring you bad luck or good luck - but they do need forever homes! The colour of an animal’s fur makes no difference to how much love they have to give. We would ask anyone looking to bring a rescue cat into their life to please consider adopting a black cat.”

The plea for homes comes as the RSPCA reveals that the number of cats overall being cared for just in the charity’s fourteen national centres - who are waiting for homes at any one time - has more than doubled from some 800 in 2020 to around 1,700 this summer. Thousands more are being cared for by the RSPCA's dedicated branches network across England and Wales.

In response, the RSPCA has launched its annual ‘Adoptober’ rehoming campaign this month - urging animal lovers to adopt a pet from an animal centre or RSPCA branch - rather than buying from a breeder, to help ease the current rehoming crisis.

Visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/ for more.