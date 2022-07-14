The Samaritans of Scarborough 50th Birthday Ball, which was held at the rugby club, has raised a much-needed £5,859 for the organisation.
A spokesperson for the Samaritans group said: “The ball was a huge success and raised much needed funds for our branch which must raise £36k a year to remain open.
“Lady Heather Ayckbourn, our patron attended the event and delivered an inspirational speech as well as thanking our volunteers for all they do to support callers in crisis
“Dorree Gallie, the group’s longest serving volunteer of 28 years, received a long service presentation on the night.”