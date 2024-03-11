Scalby Walk set to return this Easter for 63rd year - here is what you need to know

Walkers from the 2019 walk all dressed up and ready to go.

Scalby Walk is a seven-mile route from Scalby to Cloughton, and back. This year, the walk will be held on Monday April 1 and starts at 10.30am at The Plough Inn in Scalby, following a fancy dress parade at 10.15am, outside The Plough Inn.

Walkers will hike to The Red Lion in Cloughton and back to The Plough Inn in Scalby.

The route includes refreshment breaks for half a pint of bitter, lager or squash at four different pubs on the route, including The Three Jolly Sailors in Burniston, The Red Lion in Cloughton, The Blacksmiths Arms in Cloughton and The Oak Wheel in Burniston.

The route has been changed this year to avoid two road crossings and more use of the Cinder Track from Station Lane in Cloughton to Lancaster Way in Scalby.

Each year, the charity walk raises money for a different cause and this year, the walk is raising money for Newby and Scalby Library and Scarborough Mates.

Trophies can be won for the first man, woman and oldest competitor to return to The Plough Inn Scalby and the fastest man, woman and oldest walker, but disqualification will occur if competitors do not drink the half pints at each stop, or are caught running.

Many walkers take part in fancy dress, which is optional but highly encouraged, and prizes can be won for the best fancy dress and it all adds to the fun of the occasion. Competitors can take the walk seriously and go for a fast time, or just enjoy the walk with a few drinks along the way.

Prize giving starts at 2.15pm.

How to enter

You can enter online here or paper forms are available at The Plough Inn.

Each pub also has prize draws available for those who cannot make the walk, with a top prize available of a bed and vreakfast stay at The Plough Inn.

History of Scalby’s Charity Walk

Scalby Walk started in 1959 and began as a bet in The Plough Inn, Scalby between Mr Frank ‘Sparky’ Sparks and a group of young men. The story goes that Mr Sparks was scolding some young men for going everywhere by car, even from pub to pub.

He bet them that he could walk to Burniston and Cloughton, despite being old, and consume a pint in each pub along the way, and back to Scalby quicker and with less fatigue than they could.