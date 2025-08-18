Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team called after person falls 40ft near waterfall

83 volunteer hours wear logged during the rescue - Image: SRMRT

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team were called to assist the Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust with the rescue of a patient that at fallen 40ft from a footpath nr Thomason Foss waterfall.

Local team members where quickly on scene with the patient providing initial assessment and medical treatment before ambulance service paramedics arrived.

Team members worked together with paramedics to give pain relief, apply splints and package the patient into a vacmat, before transferring them to a bell rescue stretcher for the difficult extraction down stream.

The patient was then carried up out of the steep gorge to the waiting ambulance for onward transportation to hospital.

83 volunteer member hours were used during the rescue.