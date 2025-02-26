Scarborough authors' 'ground-breaking' book on mental health and anxiety is out now

Jamie Kershaw.

A ground-breaking mental health research project co-authored by Scarborough writer Jamie Kershaw and Sarah May Tulip has just been released.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hurricane to a Rainbow is a book that “took four years of hard work” to write.

Authors Jamie and Sarah offer a much-needed insight into the mind of people with mental health experiences, covering anxiety, PTSD, BPD, autistic spectrum and schizophrenia in detail, educating others on the inside mind of those with these lived experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his foreward, Jason Pegler, CEO of Chipmunkapublishing, said: “Interviewees have remained anonymous, which is a credit to Jamie and Sarah, and unusual in today’s world of social media.

Sarah May Tulip.

“The book is highly caring in its approach, and I hope will help those that read it; whether they are carers, mental health survivors, or people who work in mental health.

"Well done Jamie and Sarah, you are a credit to the mental health movement.”

Talking about About Hurricane to a Rainbow, Jamie said: “Mental Health books give a voice to writers with mental illness around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We raise awareness of mental health and the stigma surrounding mental health problems by encouraging society to listen; documenting mental health, so history remembers the survivors and carers of people with mental illness and disabilities.

Front cover of Hurricane to a Rainbow.

"People do suffer – so remember to be kind.”

Jamie was born in York and brought-up in the Ryedale villages of Beadlam and Nawton.

He has spent most of his life in Yorkshire and the north east of England, having lived and worked in Scarborough since 2007.

Hurricane to a Rainbow came to life mainly from first-hand experience, and hopes this work will be of great help to professionals, patients, and families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah May was born in London and moved to Scarborough for a better life with her son and soul-mate 2010.

Sarah, who has a young family, said Hurricane to a Rainbow is a work “stemming largely from our Daily Everest” and living through the trials and tribulations of a journey with mental health.

Talking about About Hurricane is available now via Amazon, Barnes and Noble and most booksellers.

Last year, Jamie wrote a bunch of short, humorous children’s stories with a moral, including the Adventures of Kippertooth Crocodile.