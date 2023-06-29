Scarborough business steps in to replace lifeguard's Oakleys after he loses them rescuing child from sea

RNLI lifeguard Edward Broadbent, 18, with his new Oakley sunglasses donated by Sam Noble of Sam Noble Eyecare in Scalby.

RNLI lifeguard Edward Broadbent’s Oakley sunglasses went missing from the beach during the rescue, but businesswoman Sam Noble, who has Sam Noble Eyecare in Scalby, contacted Edward and generously offered to replace the glasses for him.

Edward visited Sam’s showroom to collect his new ‘sunnies’ just in time for the start of the lifeguarding season.

Edward, aged 18, who lives near North Bay, said: “I couldn’t believe it, I was so happy.

"It was such a nice gesture and completely off her own back, we didn’t ask, that was so kind.”

He said Sam had seen a post his mum had put on Facebook about the Oakley wraparound sunglasses going missing and she’d messaged to say she liked the RNLI and would be more than happy to provide a new pair.

On the day of the rescue at North Bay, Edward had been notified by a woman to sat there was a child, aged around 12 or 13, who was struggling in the sea around 50m outside of the red and yellow signs where people are advised it is safe to swim.

He left his RNLI shirt and distinctive white Oakley wraparound sunglasses on the beach while he ran into the water to perform the rescue, which involved paddling out to the youngster on a board.