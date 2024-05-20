Scarborough cheerleaders East Coast Tigers seeking national glory after world title
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cllr Tony Randerson and Cllr Eric Broadbent have used funds from their locality budgets to help the East Coast Tigers in their efforts.
Based in Eastfield, the Tigers have 174 athletes aged from four to 25, all bar one of whom are girls.
Some train recreationally and others competitively.
In 2022, three out of five of the club’s teams won national titles, while last year each team achieved that feat.
However, that was surpassed last month when the Tigers senior team won the Senior Level 1 category at the All Star World Championships in Florida.
This weekend, they are set to compete at the British Cheerleading Association Nationals in Telford.
Lead coach Jess Mortimer said: “The BCA Nationals are massive.
“We have never been before.
"It’s quite expensive and we try to stick to the cheaper competitions.
"But to be honest, the kids are so good we wanted them to have a real challenge.
“We have a lot of work to do and we only train once a week.
"So far this season we are undefeated, so the pressure is on really.
"But the standard is high and although we have high standards, something can go wrong in the blink of an eye.
“All we ever hope for is for the athletes to do their best.
"It is called ‘hitting zero’.
"If there are no deductions your routine has hit zero and that’s what everybody aims for.
"You cannot do better than that.”
Coaches Chelsea Baxter and Olivia Hall accompanied the senior team and a team of juniors to the USA as Miss Mortimer could not travel as she is expecting a baby.
“It was a big achievement just to get there because you have to be chosen to attend.
"We didn’t expect to be world champions, we didn’t expect to make it through to the finals, to be honest,” she said.
“A lot of people think cheerleading is standing at the side of a football field and cheering, but it is not like that.
"It is far more diverse than that,” she said.
Each North Yorkshire Council member has a budget of £10,000 per year, allowing them to fund activities in their areas.
Cllr Randerson has given the Tigers a total of £3,000 towards gym hire and equipment, while Cllr Broadbent contributed £4,950 from his fund towards coaching qualifications and the cost of uniforms worn at the World Championships.
“The help the councillors have given the team has been amazing,” said Miss Mortimer.
“We are really grateful.”
Cllr Randerson said it was important that the council supported local clubs and organisations.
“I think they have been brilliant, and their achievement should be recognised far and wide,” he said.
“These coaches give up their time for free and do such an amazing job.
"I was glad to be able to help them achieve their goal.”
Cllr Broadbent said it was a privilege to play a small part in the team’s success.
“What the East Coast Tigers have achieved is amazing,” he said.
“They have put Eastfield and Scarborough on the world map, and I am sure there are even bigger things ahead for them.”