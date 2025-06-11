Scarborough College students run 70km in 24 hours to help former teacher's recovery

Scarborough College students Johannes Fontheim and Bohdan Bandura organised a 24-hour run to continue the support for former teacher Phil Wilson’s recovery.

Watched, accompanied by and assisted by dozens of fellow college students and members of staff, Johannes and co-organiser Bohdan completed their 24-hour race to raise £590 and awareness, above all.

The starting gun sounded after lessons at 6.30pm at the Scarborough Athletic Facilities, with Johannes setting off with fellow student Levi, also from Germany; Adrien, from France and Miquel, from Spain.

Every hour, the line-up of running students changed and there were plenty of cameos and inspiring efforts from staff.

Although there were too many members of staff who both ran and walked, there were honourable mentions for Wayne Adams and Andrew Zaforteza who ran an astonishing 50 laps.

Joe Zammit and Charlie Hopper ran PBs on their 10km time but so many contributed – none more so than Johannes and Bohdan.

Old Boy, teacher, housemaster and Head of Tier, Mr Wilson, even paid a visit to watch this remarkable effort in aid of his recovery and as part of the ongoing campaign to support him.

Mr Wilson suffered a sudden, life-threatening intracerebral haemorrhage in 2022.

The students’ Houseparent and Assistant Head of Sixth Form, Ms Speake, said: “I have never been prouder to work at Scarborough College than I was during this event.

"A massive thank you to every student and member of staff who came to run, walk, or simply offer their support.

"The true ethos of the school was on full display, with so many pushing themselves beyond their comfort zones.

"It was a day filled with determination, community spirit, and plenty of fun too.”

Mr Emmett, Headmaster of Scarborough College, added: “I am incredibly proud of our family school and this event highlighted how people pull together when needed.

"Mr Wilson has inspired generations of students at the college and continues to do so.

"Thank you to Johannes, Bohdan and our colleagues for also inspiring our community.”

Click here for the link if you’d like to donate.