Scarborough Fair returns to town this week - here's what you need to know

Scarborough Fair returns to town this week!

Scarborough Fair will return to William Street coach park from Wednesday, September 27 and will continue through until Saturday, September 30.

It will open on Wednesday and Friday from 5-10.30pm, Thursday 3-10.30pm and Saturday 1-10.30pm.

Each year the organisers bring in a host of rides and attractions and this year the fair will be made up of over a dozen large attractions, plus a mass of children’s rides, games, hot food and fairground stalls.

New for this year is the Sky Flyer ride, which sends brave people up into the heights and spins round so the adventurous people on the ride can get a good look of the fair and the surrounding areas.

On Thursday afternoon, 3-6pm, all rides will have their prices cut.

The fair has been coming to Scarborough for more than thirty years and is brought to town by Roger Tuby and Son, who have been running fairground attractions in the UK for the last 150 years.

