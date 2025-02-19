Scarborough gym instructor breaks eliminator record on hit TV show Gladiators

By Duncan Atkins
Published 19th Feb 2025, 11:15 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 11:36 GMT
Gladiators Season 2,4 contender Joe, from Scarborough. picture: Hungry Bear Media Ltd, David MacCormackGladiators Season 2,4 contender Joe, from Scarborough. picture: Hungry Bear Media Ltd, David MacCormack
Gladiators Season 2,4 contender Joe, from Scarborough. picture: Hungry Bear Media Ltd, David MacCormack
A gymnastics coach from Scarborough broke the record for the eliminator when he appeared on TV show Gladiators at the weekend.

Joe Fishburn, 23, cracked the course, which comes at the end of a series of speed and strength challenges, in one minute and three seconds, shaving one second off the previous best.

He had gained a four second advantage over his rival Junior, who had suffered an injury in an earlier round.

Despite a brave effort from Junior, there was no stopping Joe, who swung over the finish line in the fastest time ever.

He had told viewers at the start of the BBC show: "I’m fast, explosive and powerful and have bucketloads of determination” – and so it proved.

The all-out action TV show sees brave contestants pit their strengths against a new generation of Gladiators.

Joe said that lost his mum at the age of two and had never had a father figure so had been raised by his gran, who he described as “the most amazing person in the world.”

Joe – who played mini and junior rugby at Scarborough RUFC – posted on his social media: “This one’s for the gymnasts, those who have faced adversity and for my amazing mums Christine and Clare.”

He is now through to the quarter-finals of the competition, which is hosted by Bradley Walsh and his son Barney.

