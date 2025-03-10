Scarborough gymnastics coach smashes another record on TV show Gladiators

A Scarborough gymnastics coach is through to the semi-final of TV show Gladiators after another record-breaking performance.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having already recorded the fastest time to complete the eliminator round in his heat, Joe Fishburn impressed once again when appearing on the show on Saturday night.

This time, the 23-year-old set a record on The Edge, where contestants have to get across an elevated grid while a Gladiator – in this case, Apollo - tries to knock them off their stride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe – who played mini and junior rugby at Scarborough RUFC – managed to cross the grid five times in just 19 seconds, gaining a maximum 10 points.

Scarborough's Joe Fishburn is through to the semi-finals of TV's Gladiators.

Saturday’s nail-biting quarter-final saw Joe neck and neck with rival Lewis, with both contestants on 34 points each heading into the eliminator, the final round.

But Joe’s impressive speed saw him cross the finish line first and gain his place in the last four.

His exertions understandably took their toll, as he told hosts Bradley and Barney Walsh: “I can’t wait for a little sleep tonight!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his last appearance on the show, Joe said that he'd lost his mum at the age of two and had never had a father figure so had been raised by his gran, who he described as “the most amazing person in the world.”

She has been seen cheering him on in the studio audience while taking on the series of speed and strength challenges.

He had told viewers at the start of the BBC show: "I’m fast, explosive and powerful and have bucketloads of determination.”