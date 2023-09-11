News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Scarborough Hospital helipad sees 30 landings in less than 18 months

The helipad at Scarborough Hospital has now seen its 30th landing since it became operational just under 18 months ago.
By Louise French
Published 11th Sep 2023, 10:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 10:47 BST
An air ambulance on the helipad at Scarborough HospitalAn air ambulance on the helipad at Scarborough Hospital
An air ambulance on the helipad at Scarborough Hospital

The helipad was built after the HELP Appeal – the only charity in the country dedicated to funding NHS hospital helipads - donated £500,000 to cover its entire construction.

The landings have been made primarily by the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and search and rescue helicopters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The larger helipad accommodates both air ambulances, and the much bigger search and rescue helicopters, making a huge difference for incidents out to sea.

Its state-of-the-art lighting has enabled landings during darkness hours, meaning that patients are taken by air to Scarborough Hospital 24 hours a day.

Most Popular

Patients at risk can also be swiftly transported to major centres of clinical expertise for specialist treatment.

Simon Morritt, Chief Executive, York and Scarborough Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “As a coastal town, Scarborough faces unique challenges with its rural location and the sea on one side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The new helipad is already making an enormous difference at Scarborough Hospital and I’m sure will continue to benefit residents and the countless visitors to the town for many years to come.”

Read More
Yorkshire Air Ambulance supports Armed Forces Community by signing up to the Cov...

Robert Bertram, Chief Executive of the HELP Appeal said: “The new helipad is saving time and saved lives.

"As air ambulance patients’ injuries and illnesses are so severe, every second counts in getting them to the hospital for lifesaving treatment.

"We are so proud that the HELP Appeal’s donation has helped Scarborough Hospital to treat patients as quickly as possible.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Steve Waudby, Director of Aviation, Yorkshire Air Ambulance said: “Provision of a primary landing site at any hospital the YAA helicopters land is key to our operations.

"The helipad at Scarborough allows the swift transfer of the patient from our helicopter straight into the hospital, which is crucial to their treatment and subsequent recovery.

"The investment that has been made in the helipad at Scarborough has enhanced patient care, delivery and safety.”

The HELP Appeal is the only charity in the country funding NHS hospital helipads and to date there have been 25,000 landings on the 25 new helipads it has funded. A further 20 have also been upgraded thanks to the charity’s donations which have only been made possible thanks to the generosity of the public.

For further information visit: www.helpappeal.org.uk.

Related topics:NHSYorkshire Air AmbulancePatientsYork