Yorkshire Air Ambulance supports Armed Forces Community by signing up to the Covenant

HR Manager Laura Wilson with Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Armed Forces veterans, Pilot, Owen McTeggart (left), Paramedic, Fiona Blaylock (Middle), Paramedic Andrew Armitage (Inside Helicopter).

This momentous step showcases Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s commitment to supporting the Armed Forces Community, recognising their invaluable contributions and sacrifices.

The Armed Forces Covenant is a pledge to ensure that those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces, as well as their families, are treated with the utmost respect and fairness. By signing this covenant, YAA aims to solidify its dedication to inclusivity, fostering a culture of gratitude and understanding.

The significance of this covenant resonates deeply with the charity, which is proud to have many military veterans as part of its team.

These veterans bring a wealth of experience, resilience, and dedication that aligns perfectly with YAA's core mission to save lives.

Recognising the value of these individuals, YAA is committed to supporting their continued employment and career growth, actively considering their valuable military skills and qualifications during recruitment and selection processes.

Laura Wilson, HR Manager at Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said: "As a charity deeply rooted in serving our communities, we are incredibly proud to sign the Armed Forces Covenant.

"This commitment reflects our unwavering support to the Armed Forces Community and highlights our determination to provide equal opportunities and care to those who have dedicated their lives to protect our country.

“By promoting the Covenant's principles and implementing our pledges, we aim to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for veterans, Service spouses, Reserves, and cadets."

As part of YAA’s pledges, the charity will actively promote its Armed Forces-friendly status to stakeholders, raising awareness of the Armed Forces Covenant, and will be committed to supporting veterans, recognising their valuable military skills. YAA also acknowledges the sacrifices of Service spouses and partners and offers employment support with flexible leave options.

The YAA will also continue to stand firmly behind its Reserve Forces employees, providing support during mobilisations and deployments and will support its employees volunteering in military cadet organisations and extends its support to local cadet units and participate in significant Armed Forces events, expressing gratitude for the brave men and women who serve our country.