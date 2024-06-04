Scarborough Ladies Lifeboat Guild raise more than £500 in support of the RNLI

Ladies from the guild

Scarborough Ladies Lifeboat Guild have raised more than £500 by hosting an afternoon tea and fashion show in aid of the 200th anniversary of the RNLI.

The event, at The Crescent Hotel, was exquisitely decorated for the occasion with tables dressed with flowers provided by Louise Florist.

The afternoon tea was accompanied by a fashion show courtesy of Rosie from Cosmetique.

Speaking on behalf of the Ladies Lifeboat Guild, Lynne Garforth said: “The event raised in excess of £500 so, it gives me great pleasure to thank on behalf of the Ladies Guild and the R.N.L.I the following people;

Rosie and her models from Cosmetique