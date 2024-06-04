Scarborough Ladies Lifeboat Guild raise more than £500 in support of the RNLI
The event, at The Crescent Hotel, was exquisitely decorated for the occasion with tables dressed with flowers provided by Louise Florist.
The afternoon tea was accompanied by a fashion show courtesy of Rosie from Cosmetique.
Speaking on behalf of the Ladies Lifeboat Guild, Lynne Garforth said: “The event raised in excess of £500 so, it gives me great pleasure to thank on behalf of the Ladies Guild and the R.N.L.I the following people;
“Firstly Nadine and her staff at the Crescent Hotel, Kate of Louise Florist for the beautiful flowers, Rosie and her lovely models, our lovely guests for their generosity and support and last but not least Judith Hargreaves for her hard work in arranging this afternoon entertainment ,her husband Alan for the photos and the committee for their help during the afternoon.”
