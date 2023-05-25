Scarborough Library celebrate reopening with special events - find out when they are

The library reopened on Monday May 22 following a £450,000 makeover.

To celebrate the reopening, artist Liz Million will be hosting a seaside cartoon creation session on Tuesday May 30 between 10.30am to 12noon and 1pm to 2.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is open to all budding illustrators aged between 6 and 11, who are accompanied by an adult.

Fiona Bennett, Nicola Dengate and Dee Johnston welcomed back vistors on Monday.

Tickets are free and can be picked up from the library or at the links on the Scarborough Library Facebook page.

There will also be Songs & Scones on Thursday June 1 at 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enjoy a fun session of music and entertainment with the well-being choir, as well as free tea and scones following the performance.

Glenda Young will also be at Scarborough Library on Thursday June 22, from 6pm, to talk about her Scarborough-based cozy crime novels.

Tickets are priced at £5 and include a glass of wine and can be purchased at the library.

Scarborough Library also run a number of regular activities, including children’s Storytime on Mondays from 11am, Rhymetime from 11am on Wednesdays, Breast Feeding Support Group from 9.30am on Fridays and Stay and Play on Fridays from 11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday Socials will also be restarting from 10am to 2pm on Saturdays, with games, Lego and the chance to chat.

For adults, there is the Archive volunteer group on Tuesdays from 6pm until 8pm on Wednesdays, the Knit and Natter club meet from 2pm to 4pm, and the Stitch Club from 4pm to 6pm.

The library is also open to anyone wanting to read, work and meet new people.