Scarborough Library have launched their latest new club, a new role-playing game club!

The new Dungeons & Dragons role-playing game club will take place on Thursdays, term time, between 3.30pm and 6pm.

A new campaign has been started called Dragons of Stormwreck Isle, which is aimed at 11-16 year olds.

The game will run over four successive Thursday after-school sessions. This adventure is ideal for new players.

If you joined the library for the character creation drop-in earlier this month, bring your new character on their first adventure!

Premade characters will also be available for new players.

Places are limited so contact the library to register using your library card.