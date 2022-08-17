Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ey Up! Project is working with hard-to-reach residents including young people, military veterans and those with mental health issues to explore Yorkshire’s dialect.

Libraries will work with one of these audiences and a single artist over four weekly workshops.

Councillor Greg White, North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for libraries, said: “The response to the project during Local and Community History Month in May was incredible, so we are delighted to be running a series of follow-up events over the next few months.

Artist Dawn Brooks (centre) hosting a workshop with Mencap participants Yammy Lighjani (left) and Zoe Knight (right).

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Residents have really enjoyed celebrating Yorkshire’s rich dialects and it’s a great way to increase awareness of local history and bring research into the way we speak to the attention of library users.

“The standard of work has been really impressive and following the sessions we will be exhibiting a selection in the libraries for all our visitors to enjoy.”

The first workshops are being held at Scarborough library with participants from the Mencap charity led by print artist Dawn Brooks.

Then the workshops will visit Knaresborough and Selby, before returning to Scarborough with rap artist James Koppert working with young people in the area.

The initial sessions build on words which have been collated during the project so far while discussing how they might be used. More words will be generated and explored to produce original works, with exhibitions going on display in participating libraries later in the year.The project has been put together with the Dialect and Heritage Project following North Yorkshire’s libraries celebrating Local and Community History Month in May.

They encouraged customers to engage with the Great Big Dialect Hunt, a study by Leeds University to explore and document dialects as well as hosting dialect-themed events at libraries around the county.