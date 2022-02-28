The lifeboat house’s RNLI flag is at half mast in honour of Stuart Ogden and Richard Constantine, who both passed away in St Catherine’s Hospice on Friday.

Both men were awarded an MBE for their services to the RNLI.

Lifeboat operations manager (LOM) Andy Volans said: “The station learned with sadness of the loss of two fine lifeboat men who gave many years service to the station and the RNLI as crew and coxswains.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Ogden, left, and Richard Constantine.

"Our thoughts and sympathy to their families.”

Mr Ogden, who was coxswain from 1987-94, was succeeded by Mr Constantine, who served in the role from 1994-2003.

Information is courtesy of Scarborough RNLI press officer Dave Barry.

Stuart Ogden

Richard Constantine accepts his MBE from the Queen. Richard was coxswain from 1994-2003.

Stuart Ogden was appointed coxswain of the Amelia lifeboat in the spring of 1987, after four years as second coxswain. He was still at the helm four years later when the Amelia was replaced by the Mersey-class Fanny Victoria Wilkinson & Frank Stubbs.

On 28 and 29 October 1991, the new lifeboat, with Stuart in charge, teamed up with Filey lifeboat to spend all night searching for a missing fishing boat. In choppy seas and a fresh south-easterly wind, the two rescue craft looked in vain between 8.20pm and 5.30am, when they returned to base for the boats to refuel and the crews to eat.

Stuart enlisted the help of several trawler skippers and broadened the search. With Stuart as on-scene commander, 21 vessels, now including Whitby lifeboat, conducted a systematic search. Sadly, an uncharted wreck was eventually found on the sea bed. The Scarborough lifeboat picked up a few police divers and took them to the scene.

The RNLI’s chief of operations, Commodore George Cooper, sent Stuart a formal letter of appreciation in recognition of “the excellent way in which you led this long and intensive search.”

Pictured from left with the Amelia lifeboat: Mick Baker, John Trotter, Richard Constantine, Ian Firman, Stuart Ogden, Dennis Dobson, Francis Appleby, Mick Bayes, Ross Tyson and Fred Adams or Adamson. Photo courtesy of Mick Bayes.

Former LOM Colin Lawson joined the inshore lifeboat crew in 1978 and was persuaded to double up, becoming a member of both crews, by Stuart in 1983. After a difficult start, they became firm friends.

“He could be severe,” Colin recalls. “He took no prisoners and you had to match up to his exacting standards whether you liked it or not. He revamped the whole thinking about the offshore boat and crew training became a serious issue under Stuart,” Colin said.

“Just before the Mersey went, we took him for a final spin and he took the wheel just as though he had never left it.”

Richard Constantine

Stuart Ogden was coxswain from 1987-94.

Colin Woodhead, who chairs Scarborough RNLI’s management committee, said: “Richard was a real gentleman, a lovely chap. I saw him just before Christmas, walking on the Marine Drive, and he was looking forward to going back to Spain for a couple of months."

Richard became coxswain / mechanic, a full-time role, during the 16 years that Fred Normandale was LOM. Fred describes his old friend as “totally reliable - he kept his boat immaculate. We went to Graham Sea Training School together, he was a year above me. He was a fantastic footballer and played with us at the Penguins.”

Another lifelong friend, George Westwood, said Richard was a panel beater at Plaxton then became a fisherman, working on trawlers and cobles. He ran speedboats for visitors out of the harbour for a couple of summers. George and Richard were best man at each other’s weddings.