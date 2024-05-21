Scarborough man recalls "feeling at mercy of sea" as RNLI launches Float to Live campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Scarborough man has recalled the time he felt “powerless and at the mercy of the sea” as strong currents threatened to drag him out of his depth.

It comes as the RNLI launches its Float to Live campaign ahead of the busy May half-term holidays as it is revealed that 83% of the UK adult population (aged 16-64) expect to visit the coast this summer – and 40% expect to go three times or more.

The vital Float to Live advice helped save Michael Whitely, 65, when he got into trouble in the water earlier this year.

An experienced sea swimmer, Michael found himself caught out by strong currents dragging him out of his depth when he went for a swim in his regular swimming spot.

Michael Whitely and Scarborough RNLI Coxswain, Lee Marton, who was part of the RNLI crew on the day Michael was rescued. picture: RNLI/Clare Hopps

Before long, he knew he was in danger.

Michael said: ‘My friend and I only planned to go in the sea for about 10 minutes, and after treading water for about five minutes we found ourselves out of our depth and struggling to get back to shore.

‘My friend, who is a lot younger and fitter than me, managed to get back to shore.

"I tried to swim too but the current was just too strong.

"I felt powerless and at the mercy of the sea.

‘I was confident my friend would call for help – which thankfully he did – and hoped the RNLI would soon rescue me.

"I had attended a couple of cold water swimming safety sessions run by the RNLI which was an absolute lifesaver.

"I knew how important it was not to exhaust myself and to float on my back until help arrived.

"This gave me vital time to calm down and preserve energy, although in the back of my mind I kept thinking, if I’m not found soon, I’m not going to make it.

“I’d been in the water about 30 minutes and was getting very cold when I saw an RNLI lifeboat approaching – I felt relieved knowing they were here to rescue me.

"They pulled me onto the lifeboat and quickly got me ashore to an ambulance.”

Scarborough Lifeboat Station crew members quickly helped get Michael to safety.

The RNLI is reminding everyone to remember Float to Live if they find themselves in trouble in water: tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing.

Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then, once you are through the initial shock, call for help or swim to safety if you can.

Nick Ayers, RNLI Regional Water Safety Lead, North and East, said: "We want everyone to enjoy being around the water but we also want to make sure people stay safe and know what to do in an emergency.

“Michael’s story highlights how important it is to know what to do if you get into trouble in the water, staying calm and floating on your back while you wait for help could save your life.”

Float to Live

If you find yourself in difficulty in the water:

· Tilt your head back with ears submerged

· Relax and try to control your breathing

· Use your hands to help you stay afloat

· It's OK if your legs sink, we all float differently