Scarborough Museums and Galleries Chief Executive leaves to take on new role
Mr Clay has been appointed as general manager of SEA LIFE Scarborough, and takes up his new position at the North Bay attraction on Monday April 29.
Trustees at SMG will be seeking a new incumbent for the role of chief executive in the coming months, but in the meantime the position will be fulfilled on an interim basis by Malton-based heritage professional Sarah Oswald.
Mr Clay moved to Scarborough in 2007 to become director at the newly-created Woodend Creative Industries Centre.
In 2017, he also became chief executive of Scarborough Museums Trust, which ran Scarborough Art Gallery and the Rotunda Museum.
In 2017, the Trust and Woodend merged to become Scarborough Museums and Galleries.
Andrew says: “It has been a huge privilege to work at Woodend and latterly Scarborough Museums and Galleries.
"I feel very honoured to have worked with such talented and capable people, who over years have supported my efforts to deliver an exciting cultural offer for the people of Scarborough and visitors to this amazing seaside town.
“Soon I will be embarking on a new voyage of discovery and I can’t wait to learn more about the extraordinary marine world in our oceans.
“I wish all at SMG the very best of luck for the future.”
Sarah Oswald currently provides coaching and consultancy services to the museums, heritage and cultural sector through her business, The Authentic Spark.
She has recently completed a 14-month part-time contract as Museum Development Officer for North Yorkshire as part of Museum Development Yorkshire.
Before establishing The Authentic Spark, Sarah was an owner and director of PLB, a leading Yorkshire-based heritage design consultancy.
Sarah says: “After getting to know Scarborough Museums and Galleries through my recent role with Museum Development Yorkshire, it’s exciting for me to now be stepping in to work with the Board and the team here at SMG.
"I’m looking forward to the opportunity and also wish Andrew well in his new role."