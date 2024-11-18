Scarborough Open Air Theatre: Basement Jaxx announced as headliners for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Electronic music duo Basement Jaxx are the latest headliner to be revealed to be heading to the TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre in 2025.

After 10 years away from the main stages of the world, Basement Jaxx are bringing back their legendary euphoric energy-filled live experience with a series of headline appearances next summer – including a date in Scarborough on Saturday June 21.

Tickets go on sale via scarboroughopenairtheatre.com and ticketmaster.co.uk at 10am on Friday November 22.

While many of their electronic contemporaries have looked to technology to make their gigs a compelling experience, Basement Jaxx have always embraced a maximalist approach that would combine an dizzying and ever growing array of singers, MCs, musicians and eventually whole troupes of dancers to turn any stage into a life-affirming cavorting carnival of music.

Basement Jaxx.

Basement Jaxx’s Felix Buxton said: “After a few years DJing round the globe, it’ll be great to return to the live stage and the Live Show Experience.

“To connect to people with life affirming energy and give people a great time.”

Starting in 1994 with a series of underground EPs on their own Atlantic Jaxx label, Felix and Simon Ratcliffe’s distinctive combination of house and garage with punk attitude and global influences developed a cult following.

This led to their 1999 first album Remedy with its breakthrough hits Red Alert, Rendez Vu and Jump & Shout.

2001’s follow up Rooty was even bigger and louder: Where’s Your Head At provided an evergreen anthem that still crosses all generations and genres.

Felix and Simon’s live experience was a showstopper that grew to the spectacular festival experience that led to headline slots at Glastonbury: first on The Other Stage, then by 2005, the same year they won the GRAMMY for best electronic album, Coachella, the Glastonbury Pyramid Stage and London’s Hyde Park.

Scarborough OAT venue programmer Julian Murray, of promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “Basement Jaxx are electronic pioneers with their live shows the stuff of legend so it’s fantastic news that they are heading back out on the road next summer.

“Their headlining set will make for an incredible night at Scarborough OAT and we can’t wait to welcome them here.”