Scarborough Open Air Theatre ghost to feature on national TV this morning

After The Scarborough News reported earlier this week that a holiday-maker had spotted a ‘ghost’ at the Open Air Theatre, the story will feature on national TV this morning. (PIc: Tracey Gray)

At 10.35am today, Thursday, August 17, The Jeremy Vine Show on Channel 5 will be looking at the ghost story as part of the shows ‘Papers and Everything Else’ feature.

Tracey Gray, from Halifax, was visiting Scarborough for the first time on a family weekend away.

Whilst she was here, she attended the Paul Heaton gig at the Open Air Theatre.

She said: “We were seated at the right hand side of the theatre and after about 30 minutes of the music starting something caught my eye over to the right in a large open field situated behind the theatre.

"I just stopped and stared at a human figure but couldn’t make it out properly so I took a picture and I stopped listening to the music as this caught my attention.

“As I was watching the figure for about seven minutes a black mist came from nowhere and the figure vanished. I can’t really explain the mist, it was like a smoke from a fire or something.”

