Scarborough Open Air Theatre ghost to feature on national TV this morning

After The Scarborough News reported earlier this week that a holiday-maker had spotted a ‘ghost’ at the Open Air Theatre, the story will feature on national TV this morning.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 17th Aug 2023, 09:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 09:32 BST
At 10.35am today, Thursday, August 17, The Jeremy Vine Show on Channel 5 will be looking at the ghost story as part of the shows ‘Papers and Everything Else’ feature.

Tracey Gray, from Halifax, was visiting Scarborough for the first time on a family weekend away.

Whilst she was here, she attended the Paul Heaton gig at the Open Air Theatre.

She said: “We were seated at the right hand side of the theatre and after about 30 minutes of the music starting something caught my eye over to the right in a large open field situated behind the theatre.

"I just stopped and stared at a human figure but couldn’t make it out properly so I took a picture and I stopped listening to the music as this caught my attention.

“As I was watching the figure for about seven minutes a black mist came from nowhere and the figure vanished. I can’t really explain the mist, it was like a smoke from a fire or something.”

You can read the original story here.

If anybody else has spotted the ‘ghost’ around the Open Air Theatre, or any other ghosts in Scarborough, then get in touch by emailing [email protected]

